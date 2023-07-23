Collins (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list Sunday.
Collins tore his ACL during Week 16 of last season and is believed to be ahead of schedule in his recovery. His addition to the active/physically unable to perform list will leave him eligible to return at any point, once he can prove he is healthy enough to do so.
