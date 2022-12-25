Friday's MRI results revealed that Collins tore both his ACL and MCL in Saturday's 22-18 win over the Patriots, and he will now miss the rest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Although it was first thought that Collins had just sustained a dislocated kneecap in Week 16 versus New England, it's since been revealed that he'll now spend roughly the next seven months recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. Hakeem Adeniji is now in line to operate as Cincinnati's starting right tackle for the remainder of the regular season as well as the postseason.