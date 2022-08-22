Gaillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's preseason game against the Giants due to a right calf injury.
Gaillard entered Sunday's matchup as a reserve and went down early in the third quarter. He was ruled out several minutes later, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up for Saturday's preseason finale against the Rams.
