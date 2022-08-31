Gaillard (calf) reverted to the Bengals' injured reserve list Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Barring an injury settlement, Gaillard will be sidelined for the entire 2022 campaign. He suffered the injury during the Bengals' second preseason game, but it's unclear if the issue will require surgery.
More News
-
Lamont Gaillard: Waived with injury designation•
-
Bengals' Lamont Gaillard: Out for remainder of game•
-
Bengals' Lamont Gaillard: Claimed by Bengals•
-
Cardinals' Lamont Gaillard: Back to active roster•
-
Cardinals' Lamont Gaillard: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Lamont Gaillard: Healthy scratch Sunday•