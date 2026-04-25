The Bengals selected Robinson in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 226th overall.

Robinson (6-foot-0, 287 pounds) will add depth to Cincinnati's interior defensive line, which got a tremendous boost after the team traded the No. 10 overall pick to trade for Dexter Lawrence from the Giants, and also inked Jonathan Allen to a two-year deal deal in free agency. Though undersized, Robinson boasts impressive strength and is capable of manufacturing pressure, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him carve out a rotational gig early in his NFL career.