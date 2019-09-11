Bengals' LaRoy Reynolds: Inks deal with Cincinnati
Reynolds signed with the Bengals on Tuesday.
If Reynolds suits up Sunday versus the 49ers, the Bengals will be the fifth team he has played for in his six-year career. Reynolds has mainly been used as a special-teams player, and he'll be deployed in a similar role in Cincinnati.
