Ogunjobi (knee) returned to begin the second half of Thursday's game against Jacksonville, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ogunjobi was injured on Jacksonville's final defensive possession before halftime, but he was cleared to return after having his knee looked back. The defensive tackle's return will be a boon to a Cincinnati defense that had defended the run well coming into this one -- thanks in no small part to Ogubjobi -- but allowed a pair of scores on the ground over the first two quarters Thursday.