Sims signed a one-year contract with the Bengals on Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Sims spent the first four seasons of his pro career playing a reserve role in Tennessee, during which time he never failed to surpass 20 tackles. He stands to handle a similar gig behind Dre Kirkpatrick (knee), William Jackson (shoulder), Mackensie Alexander and Trae Waynes in Cincinnati.

