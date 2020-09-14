site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-leshaun-sims-left-off-injury-report | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bengals' LeShaun Sims: Left off injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 14, 2020
at
6:51 pm ET 1 min read
Sims wasn't listed on the Bengals' injury report injury report Monday.
Sims didn't practice leading up to Week 1 and was inactive as a result, but it appears he's preparing for his season debut versus the Browns on Thursday. He'll likely see most of his usage on special teams.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/25/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
02/04/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/12/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/07/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read