Sims (concussion) logged a full practice session Thursday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
After sitting out Week 10 against the Steelers, a limited practice session for Sims on Wednesday signified a step in the right direction. Sims has yet to officially clear concussion protocol, but that seems to be the lone hurdle remaining as he seeks to be activated for a Week 11 matchup against Washington. Since Week 4, Sims has started in every game that he has been active, accumulating 21 tackles and two pass deflections during that span.