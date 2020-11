Sims (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Sims followed the rare FP/LP/DNP practice regimen this week, and he'll ultimately sit out of a game for the first time since Week 2. He's been deployed as a starter in five straight games, and with Darius Phillips (groin) also unavailable, Mackensie Alexander and Tony Brown should both see upticks in usage Sunday.