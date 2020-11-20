Sims (concussion) will play in Sunday's game versus the Football Team, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Sims cleared the league's concussion protocol and will return to action after missing just one game. The fifth-year cornerback out of Southern Utah has struggled in coverage this year, as he's allowed 433 receiving yards and four touchdowns over six games, although he's received some tough assignments so far. He's expected to start at cornerback opposite William Jackson once again.
