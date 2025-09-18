Bengals' Logan Wilson: Appears on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Wilson played every defensive snap in Cincinnati's Week 2 win over Jacksonville, so it's unclear when this injury popped up. It's positive that he was able to practice in any fashion, but his status will be worth watching in the week's two remaining practices.
