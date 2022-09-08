Wilson (shoulder) was not a member of the Bengals' injury report Wednesday.
Wilson returned to team practice in a limited fashion in mid-August, but he now appears to be a full go again after undergoing shoulder surgery in February. The 25-year-old recorded 100 tackles and four interceptions over 13 games for Cincinnati last year, and he should slot in alongside fellow starting linebackers Germaine Pratt and Akeem Davis-Gaither during Sunday's Week 1 matchup against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Easing into more work•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Some full team activity•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Still working out shoulder injury•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Still rehabbing•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Practicing with first team•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Targeting training camp return•