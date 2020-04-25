Bengals' Logan Wilson: Cincinnati lands in third round

The Bengals selected Wilson in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 65th overall.

Wilson (6-foot-2, 241) was highly productive at Wyoming, standing out in each of his four seasons while spearheading one of the best mid-major defenses. He posted triple-digit tackles in each of his last three seasons, making plays in coverage and behind the line of scrimmage as well. Given Cincinnati's weak personnel at linebacker, Wilson is a real candidate to earn a three-down role right away, making him an important IDP to monitor.