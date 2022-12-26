Wilson recorded nine tackles (seven solo), including one sack, and a forced fumble during Sunday's 22-18 win over the Patriots.

Wilson posted at least half a sack for the third game in a row, bringing down Mac Jones for a nine-yard loss to end New England's first offensive series of the game. The third-year linebacker also forced his first fumble of the season, though this near-turnover on the first play of the second half ultimately stayed with the Patriots after rolling out of bounds. Wilson has now posted 41 tackles and 2.5 sacks over the last three games, and he'll look to keep up this hot stretch of production Week 17 versus Buffalo on Monday Night Football.