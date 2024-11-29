Wilson (knee) is questionable to play Sunday versus Pittsburgh, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

A knee issue has prevented Wilson from practicing all week, but there's still a chance he could play Sunday. The veteran linebacker has been a consistent presence in the Bengals' defense this year, tallying at least eight tackles in all 11 of the team's games so far. If Wilson ends up missing Sunday, Joe Bachie could slide into a starting role.