Wilson (calf) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The veteran linebacker from Wyoming didn't practice all week due to a calf injury and is now expected to miss his first game of the season Sunday. With both Wilson and Oren Burks (groin, questionable) dealing with injuries ahead of the Week 9 matchup, Joe Giles-Harris is expected to have a larger role in Cincinnati's inside-linebacker corps.