Wilson recorded eight total tackles (three solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the Lions.

Wilson matched his season high in tackles, finishing tied for the team lead with linebacker Demetrius Knight and defensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton. Additionally, Wilson jumped on a loose ball after Trey Hendrickson stripped Jared Goff in the first quarter, securing his first fumble recovery of the year. The linebacker has now compiled 33 total tackles (15 solo), three passes defensed and a fumble recovery over five games this year.