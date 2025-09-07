Bengals' Logan Wilson: Exits with head injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns.
Wilson appeared to suffer the injury in the the third quarter while tackling tight end Harold Fannin. Wilson is back in the locker room while undergoing an evaluation for a concussion, and Barrett Carter has seen more snaps with the first-team defense in the former's absence.
