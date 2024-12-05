Wilson underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Cincinnati hasn't confirmed that Wilson underwent the procedure, but head coach Zac Taylor will likely touch on the matter when he speaks to the media following the Bengals' first official Week 14 practice later Thursday. According to Garafolo, the projected recovery timeline for Wilson would give the linebacker a chance at returning for the playoffs, but the 4-8 Bengals are shaping up as longshots for the postseason. Before sitting out this past Sunday's loss to the Steelers with the knee injury, Wilson had played in each of Cincinnati's first 11 games of the season, recording 104 tackles and two forced fumbles while also recovering two fumbles.