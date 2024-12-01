Wilson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Despite not practicing during Week 13 prep, Wilson drew a questionable tag. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday night that the Bengals' leading tackler was unlikely to play versus Pittsburgh, so his inactive status isn't surprising. In Wilson's absence, Akeem Davis-Gaither will start.
