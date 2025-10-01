Bengals' Logan Wilson: Logs five stops versus Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson tallied five tackles (two solo) in Cincinnati's loss versus the Broncos on Monday.
Wilson had a relatively quiet outing in the loss, while playing on both defense and special teams. The 29-year-old is once again on pace to surpass 100 tackles this season, a mark he's reached in four of the last five campaigns.
