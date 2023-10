Wilson accumulated nine tackles (four solo) and one pass deflected in the 34-20 win over the Cardinals in Week 5.

Wilson's tackle count marked his second highest of the season through five games, and the pass deflection was his third overall. It was his fourth game playing every defensive snap, so his reliability as a defender continues to impress. The 27-year-old will now set his sights on Cincinnati's Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks.