Wilson tallied seven total tackles (four solo) and two passes defended in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Browns.

Wilson had to leave Sunday's contest for a brief moment while being evaluated for a concussion, but he remained one of Cincinnati's most impactful defenders. The Wyoming product had his 2024 campaign cut short due to a knee injury, but across his 11 appearances, he still managed 104 total tackles, two forced fumbles and one pass defended. Wilson is likely to continue serving as one of the Bengals' defensive leaders ahead of a Week 2 matchup with the Jaguars.