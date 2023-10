Wilson had 11 tackles (nine solo) and a 16-yard interception in Sunday's 31-17 win over the 49ers.

Wilson picked off Brock Purdy on a pass intended for Brandon Aiyuk early in the fourth quarter, which the Bengals' offense took advantage of by scoring on a 17-yard passing touchdown from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase. Wilson registered 11 tackles for the second straight game, leads the team with 57 on the season played 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the fifth straight game.