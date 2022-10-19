Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Wilson (shoulder) is day-to-day and hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Wilson was initially considered week-to-week after being forced out of the Bengals' Week 6 win over the Saints due to a shoulder injury, so Taylor's comments are certainly encouraging. The third-year linebacker presumably won't practice Wednesday, but he'll have two more opportunities to do so before Cincinnati needs to make a decision on his status for Week 7.