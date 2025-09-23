Bengals' Logan Wilson: Notches five stops in Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson finished Sunday's loss to the Vikings with five tackles (two solo).
It was a pretty quiet game for Wilson, who finished with a season-low mark in tackles. The good news is that he led Bengals linebackers with a 70 percent snap share after dealing with an ankle injury early in the week. Wilson has 20 tackles (10 solo) and three defensed passes through three contests this season.
