Wilson finished Sunday's loss to the Vikings with five tackles (two solo).

It was a pretty quiet game for Wilson, who finished with a season-low mark in tackles. The good news is that he led Bengals linebackers with a 70 percent snap share after dealing with an ankle injury early in the week. Wilson has 20 tackles (10 solo) and three defensed passes through three contests this season.

