Wilson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Week 7 against the Falcons, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Wilson will miss his first contest of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 6 versus the Saints. The linebacker was initially considered week-to-week and head coach Zack Taylor said Friday that the team will "protect him from himself" in Week 7. His status is worth monitoring moving forward as he could potentially return for Monday Night Football in Week 8 against the Browns. In Wilson's absence Sunday, Clay Johnston will likely see an uptick in usage on Cincinnati's defensive unit.