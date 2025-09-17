Wilson logged eight tackles (four solo) during the Bengals' 31-27 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Wilson was one of four Bengal defenders to play all 71 defensive snaps Sunday and finished tied with Dax Hill for the second most tackles on the team behind Geno Stone (nine). Wilson is up to 15 total tackles through the first two games of the 2025 campaign and is on track to record 100-plus tackles for a fifth consecutive season. Wilson and the Bengals will be facing a Vikings team on Sunday that will be starting veteran Carson Wentz in the absence of J.J. McCarthy (knee).