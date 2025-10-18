Bengals' Logan Wilson: Remains odd-man out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson recorded four tackles (one solo) and one pass defensed in Thursday's 33-31 win over the Steelers.
Wilson has been usurped by rookie Barrett Carter, with Carter and Demetrius Knight forming the starting inside linebacker duo. Wilson did see the field for 26 of 57 defensive snaps (45.6 percent), but he's no longer a reliable IDP contributor.
