Bengals' Logan Wilson: Remains sidelined Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (calf) remained a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson hasn't missed a game this season, but he's in danger of being absent for Sunday's game against the Bears. His absence from practice could be linked to the linebacker's recent trade request, as the Nov. 4 trade deadline is fast approaching.
