Wilson requested a trade from the Bengals on Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson has started all seven games to this point in the season, but he's been a starter in name only for Cincinnati, as he's logged just 19.7 and 45.6 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the past two contests. The Bengals have moved in the direction of rookies Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight at linebacker. With Wilson's playing time fading, he's looking for a new opportunity elsewhere. Wilson is signed through the 2027 season.