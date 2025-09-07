Bengals' Logan Wilson: Returns to Sunday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (head) has returned to Sunday's game against the Browns, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Wilson has been cleared to return after he went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. Wilson will come back at middle linebacker while Barrett Carter slides back to a rotational role.
