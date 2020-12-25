site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Ruled out again
RotoWire Staff
Wilson (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson will miss a second consecutive contest as he continues to deal with an ankle issue. With the rookie unavailable, Markus Bailey could handle an increased role for Cincinnati.
