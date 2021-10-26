Wilson notched seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's win over the Ravens.
Wilson tied Jessie Bates with a team-high seven tackles Sunday, and he now has 60 total tackles through the first seven games of the season. The second-year linebacker is having a career year and will likely remain a viable option in IDP leagues as long as he continues to play the majority of the Bengals' defensive snaps.
