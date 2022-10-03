Wilson made seven tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 27-15 victory over the Dolphins.
Wilson once again played every defensive snap Thursday, registering seven tackles. The effort raises his season total to 26 tackles while he's also intercepted a pass and deflected two others over four games. The linebacker will attempt to keep up his strong play when the Bengals take on the Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.
