Wilson recorded his seventh career interception during Sunday's win over the Jets, as he also played 100 percent of the Bengals' defensive snaps in Week 3. Through Cincinnati's first three contests, the 245-pound linebacker has totaled 19 tackles, one pick and two defensed passes. Wilson will look to continue his strong efforts when the team hosts Miami on Thursday night.