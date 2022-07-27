Wilson (shoulder) said Wednesday that he plans to work his way into training camp slowly as he continues to recover from his injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Wilson seemed optimistic about the situation, saying, "it's good." It's likely the Bengals are just playing it safe with last season's team leader in tackles, and it's still realistic to expect he returns in full before training camp is over. Cincinnati's star on-ball linebacker should be a high-quality IDP option this season.