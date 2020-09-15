Wilson had three tackles on 22 defensive snaps in his debut, playing mostly on third down, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Wilson and fellow rookie Akeem Davis-Gaither were asked to do a lot of work in pass coverage, with mixed results. Hunter Harvey had five catches on eight targets for 73 yards, but Austin Ekeler had just one catch for three yards. That could also be a function of new Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor choosing to pull it down and run instead of dumping it off to Ekeler, but in the past the Bengals linebackers were carved up by opposing running backs and tight ends in the passing game.