Wilson (concussion) returned to full practice participation Thursday after being limited the preceding session, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The rookie from Wyoming had received between 24 and 32 percent of the defensive snaps Weeks 1, 2 and 3, but he was ruled out for Cincinnati's latest game against the Jaguars. Now clear of the NFL's concussion protocol, Wilson is trending towards his fourth NFL appearance in a Sunday afternoon matchup against Baltimore's No. 7 scoring offense.