Coach Zac Taylor said Saturday that Wilson (foot) won't play against the Steelers on Monday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Wilson's foot injury will force him to miss his second game of the season. The rookie third-round pick usually plays about half of the snaps on defense, and his absence could allow fellow rookie Markus Bailey to handle a larger role.
