Wilson (knee) participated during OTAs on Tuesday, Ryan Meyer of the Bengals' official site reports.

Wilson finished the 2024 season on Cincinnati's injured reserve list after getting surgery on his knee back in December, missing all of the last six games of the year. Now though, he looks to be back in playing shape for the start of offseason workouts. He'll be going after a fifth straight year with 100-plus tackles in 2025.