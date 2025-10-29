Wilson did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Wilson may have picked up the injury during the Bengals' Week 8 loss against the Jets, when he logged five tackles (two solo). However, his omission from Wednesday's practice could also be due to the trade request he made this past Thursday after seeing his playing time on defense dip significantly in Weeks 6 and 7. Wilson's practice participation over the next two days will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.