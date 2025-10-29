Bengals' Logan Wilson: Working through calf injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Wilson may have picked up the injury during the Bengals' Week 8 loss against the Jets, when he logged five tackles (two solo). However, his omission from Wednesday's practice could also be due to the trade request he made this past Thursday after seeing his playing time on defense dip significantly in Weeks 6 and 7. Wilson's practice participation over the next two days will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.
More News
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Requests trade from Cincinnati•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Remains odd man out•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Benched in loss to Packers•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Eight takedowns in loss•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Logs five stops versus Denver•
-
Bengals' Logan Wilson: Notches five stops in Week 3•