Bengals' Logan Woodside: Arrested on DUI charge

Woodside was arrested June 9 in Bellevue, Ky. for speeding and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, Jim Owczarski and Bob Strickley of The Cincinnati Enquirer report.

The Bengals confirmed in a statement that they were aware of Woodside's arrest, but it's unclear if the seventh-round rookie will be subject to any discipline from the team or the league. Woodside is fourth on the Bengals' depth chart at quarterback and faces an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster, though he could land on the practice squad if he fails to break camp with the club.