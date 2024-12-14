The Bengals signed Woodside from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Woodside has thrown just four passes over parts of four NFL seasons, and he's spent the campaign to this point on Cincinnati's practice squad. Joe Burrow and Jake Browning -- the team's No. 1 and No. 2 options at quarterback -- are both currently healthy, so Woodside's signing may just be a good-faith move to provide him with a game check. The Bengals had a roster spot open up Saturday with linebacker Joe Bachie (groin) landing on IR.