Bengals' Logan Woodside: Stays in state
The Bengals selected Woodside in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 249th overall.
Woodside doesn't have the size (6-foot-1, 213 pounds) or arm strength that NFL scouts look for, but he's a good athlete at the position and was remarkably productive for Toledo the last two years. In his last 27 games, Woodside threw for 73 touchdowns versus 17 interceptions, averaging 9.7 yards per pass in that span.
