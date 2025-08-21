Bengals' Lucas Patrick: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patrick is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Patrick suffered what appeared to be a serious injury during Cincinnati's second preseason game. However, the issue is now considered relatively short-term. Rookie Jalen Rivers is getting first-team reps at right guard for the time being, but it remains to be seen how the Bengals will align their offensive line to begin the regular season.