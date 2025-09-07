default-cbs-image
Patrick (calf) has been ruled out from returning to Sunday's Week 1 contest against Cleveland.

Patrick was initially deemed doubtful after he injured his calf early in the second quarter, and he's now been ruled out. Dalton Risner took over at right guard and will likely remain there while Patrick is sidelined. Patrick's practice participation (or lack thereof) next week should provide clarity about his chances of suiting up in Week 2.

