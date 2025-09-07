Bengals' Lucas Patrick: Downgraded to out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patrick (calf) has been ruled out from returning to Sunday's Week 1 contest against Cleveland.
Patrick was initially deemed doubtful after he injured his calf early in the second quarter, and he's now been ruled out. Dalton Risner took over at right guard and will likely remain there while Patrick is sidelined. Patrick's practice participation (or lack thereof) next week should provide clarity about his chances of suiting up in Week 2.
More News
-
Bengals' Lucas Patrick: Injures calf, doubtful to return•
-
Bengals' Lucas Patrick: Healthy for Week 1•
-
Bengals' Lucas Patrick: Considered day-to-day•
-
Bengals' Lucas Patrick: Plays in preseason loss•
-
Bengals' Lucas Patrick: Leaves Friday's drills•
-
Bengals' Lucas Patrick: Gets one-year deal with Cincinnati•