Bengals' Lucas Patrick: Injures calf, doubtful to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patrick (calf) has been deemed doubtful to return to Sunday's Week 1 matchup versus Cleveland.
Patrick was hurt early in the second quarter and limped off the field. His doubtful designation suggests he's unlikely to get back on the field Sunday. Dalton Risner has entered the game at right guard.
